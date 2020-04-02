By Liam LeVangie

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, has decided to leave the New England Patriots after twenty years in the organization to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I would like to thank Tom Brady for all the excitement he brought to all Patriot fans on and off the field. The six-time Super Bowl champion was a perfect role model to follow while also giving back to the community, notably for his work with Best Buddies, which allows people who suffer from intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to make friends to even job opportunities. But, a lot of us are going to remember the unbelievable game-winning drives, countless championships, and that feeling of knowing we’re going to win the game because we have Tom Brady on our team.

But, I’m hurt. You were the face of Boston sports and possibly even New England. For what reason? Is it because of the reports that came out saying that Bill Belichick wanted to trade you instead of Jimmy Garoppalo? Did you actually want a fresh start? Whatever your reason is, Tom, I won’t understand how you could leave a franchise that you played for twenty seasons while having more success than anyone else who has ever played before you. Not to mention the fanbase that thought of you like a God and dreaded the day you wouldn’t be playing anymore. But, we never thought you would continue to play wearing a different jersey. We always pictured you riding off into the sunset after winning your final Super Bowl ring. What could have been I guess.

One more thing. One of the biggest things Brady always preached was the chemistry he had with his receivers, knowing just when they would break off their route or even if they had their own secret hand signal to create a big play. He always seemed to find his great receivers when it mattered the most with guys like Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and the list could go on and on. And it was always said it’s because of Tom Brady and the chemistry he has with his guys. So why would at age forty-two, going to be forty-three when the season starts, Brady decide to pack his things and head to the Buccaneers where he has to start all over again? It’s been said before and you always prove everyone wrong, but you’re going to retire very soon. With a brand new system, coaching staff, and set of teammates, is this really the best decision to make heading into your twenty-first season?

With all the negative things I have to say about your decision, I can not thank you enough for being someone I wanted to emulate after. All your successes, awards, and championships were a product of how driven you were to be a winner. All the pay cuts you continued to take to better the organization is something that will never go unnoticed. Being a sixth-round pick and a third-string quarterback, all you needed was one opportunity to prove you were here to stay for a long time. A magical time has run out in New England and Patriot Nation can’t thank you enough for all the joy you brought to us.