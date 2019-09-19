“From the dawn of the universe, there was nothing. Then… boom. The Big Bang sent six elemental crystals, hurtling across the virgin universe. These Infinity Stones each control an essential aspect of existence” (Wong). In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), these six stones each give its wielder complete control over one of the following characteristics of the universe: Power, Space, Reality, Soul, Time, and Mind. Now, imagine living in a universe where one of these stones existed and you had the ability to use it. When tackling this issue, one must look and examine each of the stones.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, the film introduced the purple Power Stone to the audience. When giving a description of the stone, Gamora, adopted daughter of the Mad Titan Thanos, said, “The stone reacts to anything organic. The bigger the target, the bigger the power surge”. The stone has the power to destroy so much, including planets. During the first Guardians film, we see many examples of the stone’s capabilities. When the Collector is showing the Guardians a video about the stone, they see an entire planet being destroyed and enveloped in violet flames. While the Collector is distracted, one of his servants grabs the stone and attempts to use it to free herself by killing her master. Instead, the stone kills the servant by savagely ripping her apart to nothingness and brings much of the Collector’s museum to rubble. Ronan would also use the stone to wipe out plenty of members of the Nova Corps. Towards the end of the film, Peter Quill, the half-celestial, grabbed the stone during his battle with Ronan. The stone started to destroy Quill but ceased to do so when the other guardians would hold hands together with him so all five members each shared some of the power of the stone, so they did not get destroyed. They then used the strength of the stone to obliterate Ronan. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos already has the stone at the beginning of the film. He used the stone to torture Thor be simply touching his head with the stone to get Loki to give him the Space Stone as well as using it to destroy the Asgardian ship. Thanos also uses it in unison with the Space Stone to torture Nebula so Gamora would inform him on where the soul stone was. During his battle with the Avengers on Titan, he uses the power of the stone to rip apart an entire moon to send it hurling at Iron Man. At the end of the film, Thanos uses all six stones and snaps his fingers to wipe out half of all life in the universe. The Power Stone contributed to this by allowing Thanos to perform such an act and added to the strengths of each of the other stones in order to affect the entire universe. In Avengers: Endgame, 2018 Thanos said he used the stones to destroy the stones. So, the Avengers went on a time heist to retrieve the six stones to reverse the snap. When 2014 Thanos gets the gauntlet, he takes the Power Stone out and uses it to knock out Captain Marvel. Iron Man ended up taking the stones from Thanos using his suit and used them to turn 2014 Thanos and his army to dust, killing himself in the process. As powerful as the stone is, I would not choose to possess this stone for multiple reasons. For one, the stone would rip me apart, and even if I did survive, it is arguably the least powerful of the stones as its powers were reduced by its powers being absorbed by the Guardians.

Thor: The Dark World brought about the reality stone to the MCU. In Infinity War when Thanos obtains the stone, he tells Gamora, “Reality is often disappointing. That is, it was. Now, reality can be whatever I want”. In The Dark World, the reality stone is in a liquid state known as the Aether. In the form of the Aether, it can turn matter into dark matter, and it takes a host and absorbs their energy, similar to a symbiote like Venom or Carnage. There are certain people that when they are taken over as a host, the Aether can enhance their abilities and grant them new ones as well that they could have never imagined. It also has the ability to take over an entire world in darkness. The power of the stone is used to a much higher degree when Thanos is in possession of it. When the Guardians traveled to Knowhere to retrieve the Reality Stone, they see Thanos speaking to the Collector. Gamora kills Thanos with a blade, and while she is crying, the evil Grimace spoke to her. Suddenly, the beautiful mansion of the Collector is shown to be in flames and the collector was never there in the first place and Thanos was actually alive all due to the stone. When the Mad Titan saw Drax and Mantis, he temporarily turned them into blocks and strips of skin, respectively. Before Thanos takes Gamora, Quill attempt to shoot her so Thanos cannot bring her away, but he uses the stone to turn his blast into bubbles. He also uses this bubble mirage when Gamora attempts to take her own life with the same blade she ‘killed’ him with by turning that into bubbles as well. When Thanos meets with Doctor Strange on Titan, he makes the world temporarily resemble its former self. When Thanos snaps his fingers, the Reality Stone is what actually changes reality and makes half of all life turn to dust. The half of existence that was erased were killed because the stone is what changed reality. The stone may be able to change reality and give the user to make the world how they see fit, but it is not my top pick for a stone. In the form of the Aether, it does have the ability of absorbing my energy and killing me. Also, its effects may not always be permanent since Drax and Mantis did return to their normal states.

The Mind Stone was first introduced to us in the first Avengers film. Thor provides a description of the stone when he says, “It’s one of the six Infinity Stones, the greatest power in the universe, unparalleled in its destructive capabilities”. The Mind Stone is a yellow stone, but when it appears in Loki’s scepter, it looks blue, similar to the Space Stone. In Avengers, the God of Mischief can use the stone to control minds. By touching people with the tip of the scepter, they will be under his whim, as was shown when Clint fell victim to this tactic. However, it seems it cannot work on everyone as we saw when it had no effect on Iron Man. Loki is also able to use the stone to communicate with beings that are in faraway places. When the Avengers grab hold of the stone, they can use its abilities to bring sentient life to the beings of Ultron and Vision. The stone also grants amazing powers to Quick Silver and Scarlet Witch. When Vision is brought to life by the Avengers, the stone is placed in his head. He is able to use the stone to do attacks such as laser blasts from his head. It is also shown that he can communicate with the stone because it is what warns him of the impending doom that was Thanos. The stone aids in providing Vision with life, and when the Avengers want to destroy the stone before Thanos can take it, they try to surgically remove in a manner that would not kill Vision which was seen to be a difficult task as it was never finished. When angry Barney finally takes the Mind Stone as his last stone, we only see him use it in the snap. When he does snap his fingers, the Mind Stone is what grants him greater control to use all six stones at once. With the help of the Soul Stone, it also aids in specifying what type of life he wishes to eradicate. The Mind Stone is an immensely powerful stone to say the least. However, it is something that I do not wish to possess. It is too dangerous as we see that it can corrupt others. There are also theories that since it was the first stone that Thanos ever had contact with even before his quest for the stones, it is what gave him the inspiration to lay waste to half of all life.

Of all six Infinity Stones, the Soul Stone was featured for the least amount of time throughout the MCU. It did not make its first appearance until Infinity War when Thanos encounters the stone. The way to gain the stone is unique compared with how the other stones can be possessed. In order to possess the stone, one must travel to the planet of Vormir and travel to the top of the summit. When this is accomplished, one must sacrifice whom they love most by throwing them off the cliff. The killer will then awaken in a shallow body of water with the Soul Stone in their hand. Thanos did all of this by killing Gamora and taking ownership of the stone. The stone is also thought of having a strange ability in which the souls of the victims that are killed by the user of the stone are stored inside of it, but that has yet to be made officially canon in the MCU but it is canon is the comics. However, Thanos is seen at the end of Infinity War to have spoken to a younger Gamora inside of the Soul World in the stone so one would assume this is official canon. Thanos is also seen to use the stone during his duel with Doctor Strange. When the wizard uses a spell to create many versions of himself to confuse and bewilder Thanos, he uses the stone to morph all versions of him back into the true and original Strange. During the snap, the Soul Stone takes on an important role. It is what finds all of the species that Thanos wishes to cut in half and randomly selects which beings will be erased. It is believed that the souls of the fallen are stored in the stone. This stone is not seen too much throughout the MCU and I do not have an interest in having the stone. The abilities are not ones that interest me, and I do not want to kill who I love most for a rock.

The Time Stone was first introduced in the film Doctor Strange. The stone is kept inside of a necklace known as the Eye of Agamotto and would be used by the Sorcerer Supreme. When in possession of the stone, one can physically gain control and redirect time and its flow and can decided which area to affect without changing time anywhere else. One can also use the stone to rush the effects of age and make someone meet a quick death to old age. Doctor Strange uses this ability for the first time when he brings an apple back to its whole self after taking a bite of it and then using the power of the stone. When Karl Mordo is explaining the Time Stone to Doctor Strange, he says, “Temporal manipulations can create branches in time. Unstable dimensional openings. Spatial paradoxes, time loops! You want to get stuck reliving the same moment over, and over, forever, or never having existed at all?” The stone is a tricky and risky stone but can work when used in the right hands. When facing off against Dormammu to protect Earth, Doctor Strange makes himself and his opponent stay stuck inside of a time loop. Time does not pass in the time loop, but it would have felt like thousands of years of the same moment of Dormammu killing Strange repeatedly. It eventually makes Dormammu become so enraged and frustrated that he leaves, and Earth is saved. In Infinity War, Strange, in a quick amount of time, sees every single possible outcome for the Avengers with their duel with Thanos due to the stone. He sees fourteen million six hundred five possible realities all due to the power of the stone. When Thanos goes to Wakanda to take the Mind Stone, Scarlet Witch destroys the stone, and by doing so, kills Vision. Thanos was unfazed by this because he used the Time Stone to reverse the effects of death and the destruction of the Mind Stone and proceeded to pull it out of Vision’s head, killing him a second time. When Thanos snaps his fingers, with the help of the Space Stone, the Time Stone gives Thanos the ability to wipe out half of all life in the universe all at once. The Time Stone has infinite abilities which would make any user a supreme being. However, there is a high risk for using the stone, but if it was not for one other stone, then I would be more than happy to choose this stone to be my stone of choice.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, we were introduced to the greatest and most supreme stone of all, the Space Stone, in the form of the Tesseract. The first people that are known to have possessed the stone were the Asgardians who placed the stone inside of the Tesseract in order to use its powers without being overwhelmed. About a thousand years before The First Avenger, the Asgardians left the Tesseract in Norway which was eventually found by Red Skull after Nazi Germany took over Norway. This is definitely one of the reasons why I love this stone so much because I am a huge history buff and World War II nerd. It also may be because it is blue and my favorite color is blue, but I also would choose this stone because of its awesome power. The stone is capable of powering devastating weaponry like the ones that were used by Red Skull. One can use the stone to teleport anywhere in the universe like Thanos did when he went from Titan to Wakanda. Being able to go where I want whenever I want would be such a useful tool. It can also be used to create portals for others to go through like when Loki opened a portal on Earth for the Chitauri army to invade the planet. Loki also uses the stone to teleport itself into his hand out of nowhere when Thanos asked for the stone. We also saw in Captain Marvel that it can be stored inside of a cat. In Infinity War, Thanos uses it to make others go right through him instead of having to fight them. When Thanos snaps his fingers, the Space Stone is what allows Thanos to affect the entire universe. The Space Stone is a simple idea but is an immensely powerful stone, surpassing all other stones. Being able to teleport, go through walls, create wormholes, teleport the stone whenever I choose, and several abilities make this stone the most attractive of all in terms of its shear force and power and the Infinity Stone that I would choose to possess.