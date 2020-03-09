On March 7, 2020, the New England Revolution kicked off their home opener against the Chicago Fire on a cold, windy day while celebrating their twenty-fifth season. Coach Bruce Arena did comment on the weather conditions by saying that he believed that it did make things more difficult for players to play their game.

During the game, New England made sure to come out hard and fighting. When it was already about nine minutes into the game, there was one shot that looked like a perfect goal, but just went a bit too high above the net. However, the Revs kept fighting hard which brought to them their first goal of the game with a shot by Adam Buska in the twenty-eighth minute of the game. Buska was playing his second ever MLS game as he was a huge offseason signing since he was a big name out in Poland. When asked on his thoughts for Buska’s overall performance, Coach Arena said, “He’s adjusting to the league. I don’t think the way we play him is not necessarily the way he played with his club team in Poland. It’s a little bit different. Our team obviously plays different as well, so he’s making that adjustment, getting used to the league. Opening up your career in MLS playing on the field in Montreal on a freezing day; his head must be spinning a little bit about MLS, but I think he’s done a good job.”

Chicago tried to come back quite quickly only about three minutes after the Buska goal when Fabian Herbers made a stellar shot, but it was followed by an even more stellar save by goalkeeper Brad Knighton for New England.

The Revolution went into the second half with a 1-0 lead still intact and they worked to keep it by staying on the offensive for the opening few minutes of the half. However, the air was sucked out of the arena when the fans were stunned by an amazing yet heartbreaking goal by Jonathan Bornstein in the seventieth minute of play. After the goal, both teams continued to press on one another, but both goalkeepers were continuing to play out of their minds. The Revs’ Justin Rennicks almost scored a huge goal at the tail end of the game, but it ended up going too far out. Due to that heartbreaking miss, the Revs would end up tying with the Chicago Fire to end their home opener in New England.