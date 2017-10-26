With the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the former World Series Champion, Chicago Cubs, in five games of the National League Championship Series, and the Houston Astros clinching their first American League pennant after battling the New York Yankees through seven games, the 2017 World Series has been set to start Tuesday, October 24 at 7:30 PM on FOX. On Saturday, Houston beat New York in a critical game seven of the ALCS, winning 4-0 thanks in part to AL MVP candidate Jose Altuve.

Los Angeles almost swept the NLCS against the Cubs, losing 3-2 in the fourth game of the series back at Wrigley Field. The next night however, the Dodgers poured on an offensive outburst, winning 11-1 to clinch their first pennant since 1988. Outfielder Enrique Hernandez was the main contributor, providing three home runs which included a grand slam. After the game, third baseman Justin Turner and outfielder Chris Taylor were awarded co-NLCS MVP honors for their efforts during the series.

After having lost three games in New York, the Astros were in a desperate, must-win situation for games six and seven. Starting pitcher Justin Verlander set the tone for game six, pitching seven shutout innings in what would end up being a 7-1 victory for Houston. The very next night, the Astros turned the ball to Charlie Morton to oppose Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia. Thanks to home runs from Altuve and designated hitter Evan Gattis, the Astros were able to overcome the offensive drought they had suffered during their time at Yankee Stadium. With Morton’s five innings of shutout ball, followed by Lance McCullers Jr. pitching the remaining four, the Astros pulled out a series clinch with a 4-0 victory.

With the World Series set to start on Tuesday, the Astros will send Dallas Keuchel to the mound to go up against Dodgers’ starter Clayton Kershaw. As the Dodgers have had the best record in baseball during the regular season, they will have home field advantage for the first two games of the series.