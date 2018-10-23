By Kayla Leary

On Tuesday, October 9th, for the first time in years, Taylor Swift took the stage on live television at the American Music Awards. At the ceremony, Swift performed the trending track “I Did Something Bad” off her latest album, Reputation. She was nominated for four awards and, to no surprise, took home all four. This included the biggest award of the night, Artist of the Year. These awards make her the most decorated female artist in AMA history. It proves that even after her three-year hiatus from music, she is still on top of her game.

Swift’s success starts with her song writing. In Reputation, Swift outlined the triumphs and tribulations she has faced over the years. She was an open book for her fans yet again, allowing them to follow her journey of finding happiness even after her “reputation” was put on the line. Swift continues to capture the hearts of millions with the truth behind her songs.

Coming up on the one-year anniversary of her sixth studio album, Taylor Swift is still at the top of her game. According to Billboard, Reputation sold over 1 million copies during its first week.

On the Sunday before Swift made her epic return to TV, she posted on Instagram regarding the importance of voting in this upcoming election. She has never been one to express her political stance publicly, so this monumental post was shocking and yet solidified just how inspiration Swift is.

An excerpt from the post states, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions. I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

According to Instagram, Swift has 112 million followers. With a young fan base, she was able to reach a significant number of first-time voters with her post. Vote.org told BuzzFeed that 65,000 people registered to vote within the 24 hours of Swift’s paramount post.

In the past few weeks, the Reputation Stadium Tour has come to an end in the United States. According to Billboard, this tour is the highest grossing tour in the United States headlined by a female artist, bringing in an astounding 191.1 million. Swift exceeded the previous record of $181.5 million, which was set by Swift herself during her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Swift’s sold out tours are yet another reason why she is still on top; there is nothing else quite like them. The stadiums are packed wall-to-wall with hundreds of thousands of screaming fans. The production, the stage, the choreography, the sound: everything is incredible and leaves concert-goers speechless.

Swift remains untouchable in the music industry because her songs are from the heart and young women across the world can truly connect with her content. Using her prominence as a platform for social change with the elections coming up only further exemplifies why she still reigns supreme.