Trump’s first hundred days: a review

I know, I can’t believe it either. Not only is our President’s name Donald Trump, but he’s also been in office for nearly one hundred whole days. One hundred days spent delegitimizing the news, overreaching in his power, allowing Press Secretary Sean Spicer to say pretty much whatever he wants during press briefings, floundering at governing, indiscriminately tweeting, hiring and firing within his administration faster than a failed start-up company, schmoozing foreign officials in his cozy little multi-million dollar country club in Palm Beach, and playing so much golf even George Bush is shaking his head in disappointment.

It has been a rough few months for The Donald, and understandably so; he has literally no experience governing anything or creating any policy and has surrounded himself with sycophants who are incapable of doing their job or have allegedly committed acts of treason against the United States (I’m looking at you Michael Flynn and Jeff Sessions.) But we somehow elected this inexperienced and inarticulate serial tweeter, so the least we can do is lower our heads in shame and try to piece together what the last one hundred days have even been about.

We can start off simple. It was the definition of a rocky start: The Muslim Ban. Once inaugurated and seated comfortably in the Oval Office, Trump pulled out his pen and started signing some good old-fashioned executive orders, most notably Executive Order 13769, which instructed there to be a ninety-day ban on immigrants from six distinctly Muslim countries from entering the United States: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. In addition to this, there was to be an indefinite ban on Syrian immigrants.

It was disguised as a matter of utmost national security, as they wanted to make sure that no radical Islamic terrorists were admitted into our country, and it was even argued as such to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco after a federal judge in Washington state called The Donald on his bull. And the court was not convinced that The Donald’s motives were entirely pure, namely his singling out a bunch of arbitrary Muslim countries who have done zero direct harm to the United States over the past forty years. So the court blocked it until further revisions were made so that it didn’t seem even covertly prejudiced towards Islam as a religion. Pretty embarrassing, right?

Oh, but we’ve only scratched the surface. Trump had policies he wanted to enact, chief among them being the repeal of the landmark health care reform law, the Affordable Care Act. Since 2010, this complex, multi-layered statute has provided quality health care coverage to almost twenty million Americans who would otherwise go without any health insurance whatsoever. Republicans despise this act, not only because it was conceived and pushed through Congress by the Democratic saint and former President Barack Obama, but also because it has its shortcomings.

So instead of amending those shortcomings and allowing for Obama’s legacy to live on, they had to be partisan and go the hard route. What’s the hard route, you might ask? Repeal and replace the whole thing. The Donald made this a strikingly bombastic and large campaign promise that really spoke to his supporters.

Drafted by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the American Health Care Act was submitted to the House as an alternative to ObamaCare. Unfortunately, however, it was hard to see the difference between the two. It soon garnered the name TrumpCare, and The Donald became ever concerned that he and Paul Ryan’s lovechild of a policy may not do the trick. But being the master of making the best deals, I’m sure he thought he would be able to convince the GOP dissenters to finally come around and smell the Trump steaks. That didn’t happen though.

Over twenty members of the House Freedom Caucus, the ultra-conservative death throe of the dearly departed Tea Party, ardently pushed back on the seemingly equally-as-liberal TrumpCare proposal and wouldn’t budge. The Donald even brought them all to the White House to coerce them into capitulation; threatening to campaign against them come 2018 and probably personally insulting them by some means. Even Breitbart media mogul turned Chief Strategist to the President Steve Bannon threw his hat into the threat ring by telling the caucus that they had “no choice” over the passage of the bill. But as it turned out, Representative Mark Meadows and his twenty or so cronies did indeed have a choice, and their choice was to block TrumpCare entirely.

That’s just a snippet of President Donald Trump’s first one hundred days. I mean, he has also nominated a competent Supreme Court Justice (no matter how much I may disagree with his ideologies and viewpoints), he negotiated the release of a wrongly-incarcerated Egyptian-American, and he killed fifteen people and blew up some chemical weapon stores with hundreds of millions of dollars of Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base, which went over remarkably well with most experts, except Congress because they felt left out. But the bad really does outshine the good. He’s mastered the art of not making a deal and has tried to ban a whole religion from entering our great country. I think what speaks the most, however, is the promises he hasn’t kept within his one hundred days. He hasn’t built a wall, he hasn’t passed tax reform policy, he hasn’t instituted any new foreign trade policy with China, and he hasn’t shown us that he has what it takes to be President. He can neither talk the talk nor walk the walk, and that’s disconcerting to say the least.

Let’s just hope the rest of his time in office does not reflect these harrowing past days.