Many of us, as college students, enjoy playing video games whenever we aren’t attending our classes or doing hefty amounts of homework for them. In this article, we are going to go back to 2016 and take a look at the top ten video games of the year. 2016 was a great year for the video game industry with many new releases. Let’s get started!
- DOOM: Joab Gilroy of IGN says it best when she states, “At its best, Doom is everything it should be: a single-player campaign that’s just you, your super shotgun, and barely the amount of ammunition required to kill every single demon on Mars.” DOOM is a very exciting first person shooter game. However, there is some criticism for this game. Gilroy also says, “At its worst, Doom is a repetitive series of enclosed rooms filled with demons, all of which you must kill to advance, complemented by a derivative and poorly thought-out multiplayer mode.”
- Mafia 3: This game’s story is one of the most compelling stories you will ever see, based on very real events. Mafia 3 focuses on the life of an African American (Lincoln Clay) and the hardships African Americans faced in the South during the 1960’s. The story alone puts this into the top ten for me. However, The gameplay is also brilliant. This game is an “open world” story, meaning that the gamer is able to play the story mode but also explore other features of the game. The one negative of this game is that the missions are rather repetitive. Since this is the third installment of this franchise, many of the main missions are very much like ones from past games. As someone who has played the previous games, I felt like many missions were identical to missions from the past.
- Dark Souls III: The last game in the Dark Souls trilogy did not disappoint. According to Chloi Rad of IGN, this game takes you on a “spiraling, feverish descent into [the apocalypse]. It’s a fierce and punishing behemoth that dares you to take a step forward before knocking you back again and again.” However, there are a few minor problems with this game that knocks it down a few rankings. The biggest problem was that some of the fights in this game were very, very underwhelming. Chloi Rad also says the same thing, stating that the game features a few “underwhelming boss fights.” Even though there are some minor issues, Dark Souls III was a fitting end to a great franchise.
- Madden 17: As a longtime fan of the Madden series, I can’t wait for October to play the new Madden game, because this year’s did not disappoint. With a revamped run game and the return of the passing mini game, Madden 17 is more challenging and exciting than ever. However, as always, there are a few lingering problems with the game. According to Brian Mazqiue of Forbes, “After playing Madden 16, I felt there weren’t enough incomplete passes that were either too short, long or wide. Unfortunately, this issue hasn’t been remedied.” Small issues within the gameplay need to be fixed, but Madden 17 is still a great game.
- NBA 2K17: Just like Madden, I await the release of a new NBA 2K game. NBA 2K17 was no different. From the smooth and exciting gameplay to the amazing graphics, this is a great game. Not only is the gameplay great, but the revamped MyCareer mode is truly amazing, with a great story and so much customization within the game mode. The one downside of this game is the online play. Many times, online play and online game modes are shut down for hours at a time, and that needs to be fixed. Other than the online play, NBA 2K17 is a great game.
- Uncharted 4: Uncharted 4 is another great game in the Uncharted series. The game follows a now retired explorer, Nathan Drake, and his return to find a long lost treasure and save his brother. This game features a very exciting and easy to follow storyline and with easy controls. This allows the gamer to get right into the action and be able to master the controls right away. It was also the first time that there was an “open map” in an Uncharted series, which makes this game much more adventurous and exciting. Even though the story can be long and sometimes boring, Uncharted 4 is definitely a game that I recommend.
- Overwatch: Overwatch is a multiplayer team shooter game. However, the catch is that each character that you play as has a special ability or a special power. You are able to choose a character that best matches your skill set. This catch makes each game you play unique and exciting for all players. This interesting approach to online shooter games creates a very fun and exciting game.
- Firewatch: Firewatch is a game that I had never heard about until I made a trip to GameStop one day and the worker behind the counter told me that I needed to try it. Ryan McCaffrey of IGN says that this game has a “gripping story, brilliant branching script, wholly convincing voice-acting performances, and stunning art direction – is easily one of my favorite and most memorable game experiences of this decade.” The story has many different ways of moving along with the player and choosing how the story is going to go, which makes the game unpredictable and exciting.
- Hitman: This game follows a hired agent that is contracted to kill celebrities and wealthy people. An interesting feature is that this game goes by episodes that are released at different times online. In this game, you are able to disguise yourself and complete your mission in any way you seem fit; there is not just one way to complete an objective. With very smooth gameplay and easy controls, you need to play this game.
- Watch Dogs 2: Personally, this was the first Watch Dogs game I have ever played. This one game was so great that I had to go back and play the first game. It follows Marcus Holloway and a hacker group, DedSec, that is trying to exploit corruption in government and businesses. This story is such a riveting story to follow. Not only is the story great, but the gameplay is fun and different. You complete missions and objectives by using an easy-to-learn yet challenging hacking system. I highly recommend this game for any gamer.