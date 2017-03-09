TROUBLE (feat. Absofacto) by The Knocks

Trouble has to be my favorite song of the year so far, and I don’t see it losing that position any time soon. The Knocks have been known to make fantastic songs in the past, including ‘Kiss the Sky’ featuring Wyclef Jean and ‘Classic’ featuring Fetty Wap, and they continue this trend with Trouble. With that being said, Trouble transcends their other work, and bringing Absofacto in to contribute did nothing but help make the song even better.

Led by a groovy bassline and spirit-lifting vocals, it is hard to imagine Trouble won’t be an instant hit. It is catchy, with a perfect summery vibe. It may not be the right season at the moment, but as we continue to see better weather moving into spring, expect to hear this record blaring through the speakers across campus.

Better by Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers has to be one of my favorite up-and-coming artists at the moment, and her new song ‘Better’ does not disappoint. It comes with the release of her new EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, which contains the rest of Maggie Rogers’ other fantastic work. This track definitely has a more indie feel to it, but it is hard to put any of her songs into one single genre. That is what I love about her music, and I hope she continues this unique trend in her future releases.

By far my favorite part of this song has to be the chords (played on an instrument that I honestly can’t identify) that carry throughout the song. They contrast perfectly with the percussion that picks up after the first chorus, and come together to make the perfect combo. I know that seems contradicting, but let me explain. The chords create a dreamy, atmospheric feel that seems to put the listener in a trance of sorts. The percussion then comes in and grounds it slightly, but a dreamy feeling still remains in the back of the listeners mind. This is a hard phenomenon for an artist to accomplish, but Maggie Rogers does it magically. On top of all that, she crushes the vocals for this song like she has on all of her others. This is the perfect song to chill to, so if you are looking to relax and zone out, grab a pair of headphones and zone out.

Nobody Else But You by Trey Songz

Honestly, I have never been the biggest Trey Songz fan, but God, is this guy talented. I came across this song while listening to a playlist on shuffle and was instantly a big fan. It shocked me to see that he was the artist behind it, but all the props to him on this one. A steady set of piano chords play in the background, but the big bass, catchy percussion, and pure vocal talent are the true highlights of this song. Trey Songz has a fantastic voice, combining rap with melodic singing perfectly.

Not sure if it would go over well at parties, but if you are looking for something good to listen to in your car, this is your song. Throw it on your driving playlist, roll the windows down, and jam out. I have to admit that I’ve been caught multiple times by other drivers dancing to this song behind the wheel, but honestly this song’s too good not to. So don’t be embarrassed and just let yourself go.

Keep On by Kehlani

Kehlani has been releasing some heat as of late. Her new album, SweetSexySavage, just came out at the end of January, and if you haven’t listened to it yet, I highly recommend that you do. All of the songs are fantastic, but ‘Keep On’ has to be my favorite as of now. It starts off strong with a fat kick/snap combo coupled with a huge bassline, and it only gets better once Kehlani starts singing. She has the voice of an angel that sounds soothing no matter what the topic is. The bottom line is I’m hooked, and honestly once you hear her sing, you will too. My advice to you: throw this song on the next time you sit down to study, and also make sure to listen through her entire album at least once. You definitely won’t be disappointed.

All This Time by Caye

Caye is another up-and-coming artist that has been absolutely crushing it lately. Just a few months ago, he released his first EP, Shades Pt. 1, and has released two more singles since then. ‘All This Time’ is the second single to be released, and it is far better that the first one. The perfect summer song, it employs catchy guitar lines, powerful basslines, and even a steel drum melody to make the listener feel light and carefree. Another part I love about this song is the bongo, which is played in the background throughout most of the song. I’m a huge fan of bongos, so I’m glad he was able to incorporate them into one of his records. To bring it all together, Caye has one of the most unique voices I have heard as of late. He has a great vocal range, hitting impossibly high notes while also reaching the deep baritone when needed. ‘All This Time’ is the perfect song for a beautiful summer day, hanging out with friends, and just living the dream. Throw it on, sit back, and enjoy life.

A former student at BC High in Mass., I’m sure there are plenty of people here at Bryant who either know Caye personally or have a friend who does. It’s always cool to see a local kid making great music and succeeding in a tough industry, so huge props to Caye for his achievements. He’s accumulated over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and I’m sure he has countless more on all of the other music platforms. This kid is crushing everything he does, and I wish him nothing but success in the future. Be sure to give ‘All This Time’, as well as his EP, a listen, and honestly, just check out all of his music in general. He consistently releases new songs on Spotify, and he has a ton of older music on SoundCloud, so be sure to keep up with him on that platform as well.