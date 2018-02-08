By: Max Stone

In the extremely competitive business world that millennials are entering, success takes more than one might think. Everyone has their own personal qualifications, skills, and expertise. By doing well in school, working hard, and getting real life experience in the job force, people tend to enhance their communication skills. This communication is an essential component to business as it links together everything crucial to the its success. One of the most important keys to effective personal communication is eye contact.

Let’s first start out by analyzing communication during an interview. Going into an interview, it is expected that you are putting forth your best self. You are aiming to prove that you are the right fit for the position, and through prompted conversation and effective eye contact with the interviewer, your responses prove just how qualified you are. Formal persuasion occurs, as you must convince the interviewer that you are more than capable of doing a great job and benefiting the company. Everyone has qualifications unique from others, but how you present them determines whether you get the position or not. This is where proper and confident eye contact comes into play. When eye contact is established, it gives more significance to what you are saying. It reveals how confident you are and truly engages the interviewer. The Website Everyday Interview Tips reveals that candidates who maintain eye contact during an interview are assumed to be confident, focused and socially apt.

Due to the influence of social media and increasing technological usage within society today, millennials are beginning to forget how important eye contact is. People are communicating online more frequently, thus leading to less face to face interaction. Several media platforms are used daily by millennials to communicate with one another, and this is all done behind a screen. An article by Rick Weaver states that body language experts contend it is difficult for someone to look another person in the eye when they are lying, therefore interviewers may adopt a negative assumption about a candidate who delivers facts and figures, major accomplishments or past experiences while looking at the table or off to the side. Eye contact is a way of showing sincerity and passion as you articulate yourself, which are two things that will make your formal persuasion very effective.

When engaging in eye contact it is important not to give a death stare or locking eye contact. This is sometimes seen as a form of intimidation, anger, and can potentially make the interviewer uncomfortable. Instead, brief breaks in eye contact are very suitable. It is extremely important to apply this practice in every human interaction you have.

As millennials enter the business world today, creating a professional identity and brand is crucial as competition is abundant. Whether it is a job interview, sales pitch, or even speaking to a professor; proper and confident use of eye contact will put far more meaning and sincerity behind your words. You must evaluate how you present yourself because no matter how many

credentials you think are backing you up, their value can fluctuate depending on how they are presented by you.