Kathryn Botelho

Border Security has been a pressing issue in the United States for the last few years. There are about 11.1 million undocumented immigrants in the United States as of 2019. Many of these individuals make great contributions to society and keep our economy running. Despite this, some of these illegal immigrants, even if it is a small percentage, have been convicted of crimes. It is harder for governments to arrest an illegal immigrant for a crime because they do not have the person’s name in their database. This is tricky because illegal immigrants cannot be automatically tracked when found at a crime scene. Because of this, police officers will spend more time pinpointing evidence to an individual that they did not know was in the country. Because of this challenge, a criminal can be among other citizens for a long time which will possibly put others at risk. The government realizes this is a major problem and wants to fix this issue. In turn, the government is faced with the dilemma of how to deal with undocumented immigrants. The government must both protect the citizens of the USA while also treating the undocumented immigrants with respect.

Since the 2016 election, Donald Trump has pioneered a movement to have stronger border security. He came up with the idea to create a wall between the USA and Mexico. He believed that this would keep undocumented immigrants out. Although seemingly controversial, his ideas were a success among a large portion of the public. He had also faced resistance from political leftist constituents and political leftist politicians. His policies even caused several to protest. After getting elected, he has desired to implement his extreme border security procedure regardless of the rightful resistance from the Democratic Party.

This year, Donald Trump has worked to get the wall built. He asked Congress for the approval of 5.7 billion dollars towards the building of the wall. Congress did not agree with Donald Trump and his decision to build the wall. They desired to sit down and discuss other ways to keep undocumented peoples out of the country, stating that the wall was not the best way to handle the situation. During this meeting, he ended it after just one minute of conversation when they refused to cooperate with his demands. This caused him to issue a government shutdown. This shutdown has lasted for thirty-five days in which 800,000 federal employees were not paid.

Almost a million people were wrongfully denied a paycheck during the Government Shutdown. This affected jobs from all levels of police, coast guard, IRS, museum workers and many positions. Many of these hardworking people struggled to pay their bills or were evicted from their houses. Their only source of income was denied of them, due to a disagreement over a wall between our country and Mexico. Some people had to tap into their savings accounts while others had to borrow money from family and friends. The people who could not do either were unable to pay for even bare necessities, and were left devastated, some houseless. The effects of this government shutdown put an unnecessary financial strain on contributing members to society.

This wrongful treatment propelled many people to protest. There were hundreds and thousands of people who showed up to the White House during the 35 days the government was shut down to fight back against their wrongful treatment. They demanded that the government shutdown end. After 35 days, the government re-opened and workers were paid again. Although the problem was solved, this event was a very divisive and an inconsiderate action towards members in this society who have done nothing wrong, many of whom probably supported Donald Trump in the election. In the future, the government should work together towards compromising on issues and working towards solutions that will benefit everyone instead of making impulsive decisions that can affect hundreds of thousands of peoples’ lives.