St. Jude Up ’til Dawn Celebrates 10th Year on Bryant’s Campus

By Lauren Malone

This past Friday night Bryant University students gathered in the MAC for the 10th annual Up ‘til Dawn. The event is planned and organized by students with the purpose of staying up all night in support of the children suffering from cancer and their parents that lose sleep worrying about them. Prior to the event, Bryant students from all different clubs and organizations create teams of six and raise at least $600 per team. This money is raised and donated directly to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital so that no family ever has to receive a bill from the hospital.

The carnival-themed night was full of fun activities for the participants to enjoy including a balloon artist, Bryant alum John Logan performing magic, dodgeball, and more. The night also featured several carnival themed food and an assortment of chocolate covered fruits donated by Edible Arrangements, the event’s presenting sponsor. The main events of the evening were the three challenges that every team competed in. These challenges were a game of mega twister, a name that tune game, and a creative fashion show where teams were asked to create outfits that represented the mission of St. Jude. In addition to the carnival themed food and activities that were offered between each challenge, teams were also gathered together to watch videos of real patients treated at St. Jude to remind them why they were there and what the money they’ve raised is doing for these patients.

Three teams were announced victorious at dawn. The winning teams were determined by the amount the teams raised prior to the event and the points they received from participating in the challenges. The winning teams were “squaD goalZ” in first place, “Pineapple” in second and “SAA Team #1” rounded out the top three in third place. Another shout out goes to the top three fundraising student organizations Sigma Sigma Sigma ($5,490), Alpha Omicron Pi ($4,723), and the Student Alumni Association ($4,005). It should also be recognized that the students chosen to be on Executive Board for the event raised $14,940. This number includes the top fundraising individual of the night, Mikayla Locke, the executive director of Up ‘til Dawn, who was able to raise $3,625.

Up ‘til Dawn has seen tremendous growth in the past ten years it’s been held on Bryant’s campus. What started as a letter-writing event has grown into one of the biggest fall events on campus. This year there were over 221 students who gathered in the MAC Friday night and even more that participated in one way or another throughout the semester. At the end of the event Friday night, the executive board revealed a total amount raised of $71,422, but that number continues to grow. If you wish to still make a donation to Bryant’s 10th annual Up ‘til Dawn event, simply go to http://fundraising.stjude.org/bryant2017.