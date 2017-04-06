By Endy Perry

The Spring Music Showcase has become a tradition at Bryant and an opportunity for all of the school’s talented musicians to get to together for one night of entertainment. The fourth annual Spring Music Showcase will be held on Sunday April 9th at 4:00 in Janikies Auditorium. The event will feature four of Bryant’s talented music groups: the Chamber Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, The Bottom Line a cappella group, and the Bryant Singers. During this performance, each group will be showcasing their own arrangements, and then all groups will come together at the end for a full ensemble piece. This year’s theme, “Ladies of the Eighties,” will feature an all-group mashup arranged by Jim LaFitte, director of the Jazz Ensemble. LaFitte’s arrangement includes the songs “I Love Rock & Roll,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” The arrangement will also feature student soloists Monica Cable, Jill Buckley, Anthony DeLuca, Nick Gacinski, Brendan Reynolds, Nicole D’Andrea, and Gianna Sollitto. Admission to the event is open to the public; students with an ID and children under 12 are free, everyone else pays $5.

While the event is an annual tradition, this year’s performance will be particularly interesting, thanks to the progress and development of the Bryant music groups. For example, Bryant’s premiere co-ed a cappella group, The Bottom Line, is fresh off competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. All groups have enjoyed their own individual successes this year, but this event is a chance for the best of Bryant’s musicians to come together as one. “The opportunity for all of the music groups to collaborate on the Spring Music Showcase is tremendous,” says Flo St. Jean, director of the Bryant Singers and advisor to The Bottom Line. “Jim [LaFitte]’s arrangements are always terrific and this year’s is one of the best. The energy and positive vibe are amazing, and ultimately, the musicians’ passion brings it all to life. I can’t wait for the show!”

Some history on the event: the Spring Music Showcase is the brainchild of students. It was first proposed by a member of the Jazz Ensemble about seven years ago, and former Bryant Singers and Bottom Line member Kyle Ebersold organized the first annual Spring Music Showcase in 2013. The tradition of student leadership for the event has been a key element to its continued success. This year, Gianna Sollitto, Business Manager or The Bottom Line, served as the chair of the performance. Sollitto noted, “The Spring Music Showcase is, in my opinion, one of the best student events of the year because it’s the only performance where all of Bryant’s music groups really come together. It’s really special to see the music community here come together for this performance. We are super thankful to Jim LaFitte for arranging the finale performed by all groups and for Flo St. Jean for conducting the finale. Flo [St. Jean]’s guidance in organizing the event has been extremely helpful to both myself and the performers. Also, a big thanks to Maxwell Harz, The Bottom Line representative of the Showcase Committee, for his help with advertising and fundraising. Finally, thanks to everyone who came to support us at our recent fundraisers and we hope you’ll support the Bryant art community on April 9th!” Members of all the performing groups echo Sollitto’s sentiment and hope to see a large turnout for the event.