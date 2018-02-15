By: John Minichiello

To start this off, I’d like to share a sensation which I like to call, entrepreneurial euphoria.

Entrepreneurial euphoria: A phenomenon which drives us all. You can feel it during long periods of determination or after a big achievement. You’re faced with a lot of doubt as a business owner who is trying new concepts. Doubt is relieved while experiencing entrepreneurial euphoria, you feel like you’re really onto something. Cash is the blood to our businesses but entrepreneurial euphoria is the wholehearted reason why our students pursue businesses in-between classes, giving up a portion of their social lives and sacrificing so much mental capacity.

Every good entrepreneur spends time learning the lowest level processes within the scope of their business. For example, the owner of a landscaping business should become competent in the use of tools/equipment, record keeping, and service marketing. This is crucial to the understanding of how business operations will work in harmony. Creating synchronization is impossible without deeper technical experience; at some point, a business owner realizes they cannot do everything themselves. A business owner looking to transcend must seek the help of others. The owner of a harmonious landscaping business will market their use of the most effective tools or track the expenses associated with equipment and customer acquisition all while entrusting others with the duty to research tools, maintain the records, and produce the marketing materials. Through this process, the same entrepreneur that was once fixing their own equipment, entering records, and printing flyers is now creating the framework for others to operate under and focusing on long term visions.

Wanting to do it all is not an abnormal aspiration for an entrepreneur. This is a healthy trait for a business owner to possess during the early stages of their business; it drives an entrepreneur to immerse themselves. Doing it all will only work until a certain point however. For example, an entrepreneur who finds themselves learning the guitar to avoid copyright infringement on their ads has ventured past their businesses scope. As more and more technical knowledge is required for business development, an entrepreneur may get lost outside these boundaries and discover new feelings. These feelings fall somewhere between helplessness and confusion. I want to let others at Bryant know that as an entrepreneur, these feelings are inevitable, we are the ones skipping nights of sleep, attempting to create the most inclusive mental maps of the world.

Check back soon for an article on how all this applies to my own ventures including SpaceFruit, an outdoor gear brand that invites everyone to go out and adventure. Unlike any old gear brand, we feature our products in practical applications. We know the market includes more than just those who hike Kilimanjaro or drop out of helicopters in Argentina; it includes those who go explore the local trails and sit by campfires with six-packs.