Every year, Bryant University and the Office of the Provost, host a “research & engagement day” to show off Bryant University departments and students, as well as bring in interesting keynotes. REDay is a day-long symposium that showcases the scholarship, creativity, and innovation of the Bryant University community. Many of our very own students and professors will be presenting different keynotes that has to do with different research projects that took place throughout the semester. This year, Provost Sulmasy and his RED Day staff have worked tirelessly to make sure this is one of the best RED Day’s yet. To make the event so special, they brought in a world renowned journalist who will be the main keynote. Robert Schlesinger is managing editor for opinion at U.S. News and World Report, a liberal blogger on the site’s Thomas Jefferson Street blog and the Huffington Post, and the writer of a biweekly column for U.S. News. He is also the author of White House Ghosts: Presidents and Their Speechwriters”. This is an awesome opportunity for everyone to attend, and we recommend you do miss out. For more information about RED Day, check out their website, http://my.bryant.edu/portal/reday/.