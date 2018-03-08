By Lauren Malone

The 90th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday night and as usual, all the big name stars made their appearances. This award season has been quite politically motivated with both the #metoo and Time’s Up campaigns mentioned at every prior award show this season. The Oscars were no exception. Many on the red carpet were still wearing their Time’s Up pins, Jimmy Kimmel made his own remarks on the issues during his time as host, and many presenters and award winners used their time at the podium to

While these movements are indeed important, the true purpose of the evening is to celebrate those in the academy that were a part of the year’s most phenomenal films. Leading the pack going in to the night was The Shape of Water with thirteen nominations. Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also went into the night with a high count of nominations at eight and seven.

The Oscars are always an interesting night because they are at the very end of the award season. They follow the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors’ Guild, and all the other major film awards; and so, at this point those watching at home may start to think they have an idea of who will be walking away with the big awards of the evening. That being said, the Oscars can still surprise you with who walks away with the trophy. You just need to watch entire four hour show to find out what happens.

Let’s be honest the award show is too long. The speeches are good and Jimmy Kimmel filled the night with some good moments such as pretending to give away a jet ski to the shortest acceptance speech and grabbing a handfuls of actors and running them across the street to surprise a theater full of people. The latter was one of the moments that most people were talking about today. The purpose of this was to thank the people that make this event possible: those of us who actually still buy tickets and go to the movie theater.

Finally, at the end of the night we had our list of winners. Here they are:

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

Best Original Song: “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from Coco

Best Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child

Best Documentary Feature: Icarus

Best Documentary Short Subject: “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

Best Film Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Best Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball”

Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Best Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeffrey Melvin, The Shape of Water

Best Sound Editing: Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Dunkirk

Best Costume Design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick and David Malinowski, Darkest Hour