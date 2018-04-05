By: Rachel Cousineau

On March twenty-fourth, this past Saturday, a crowd of thousands made up of mostly students, flooded the streets for a march to advocate for more gun laws in America. The movement was called “March for our lives” and it was organized by “Never Again MSD” and by many survivors from the recent shooting at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The purpose of this march was to send a message to lawmakers that gun control needed to happen and change needed to occur to protect Americans and our children. The main protest took place in the Nation’s Capital, Washington D.C, but also took place in cities all over the country including, but not limited to: Providence, Boston and New York.

Many teens spoke and expressed very meaningful speeches in hopes to rally support for gun control. A victim of the Douglas high school shooting said, “We will not stop until every man, every woman, every child and every American can live without fear of gun violence.” Protesters urged for universal background checks on all gun sales, to raise the federal age of gun ownership and possession to the age of twenty-one and to close the gun show loop hole. Additionally, they want to restore the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban which banned the sale of high-capacity magazines in the United States. This March went down in history as one of the largest public protests in American History.

Based on an article published by CNN, the White House did not respond very heavily to the marches across the country. Trump and his administration did not deny or accept the need for gun control in a public statement, “We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their first amendment rights today.” However, as more time passes since the march, Trump has made no proposals for more gun control or the repealing of the second amendment. He is urging congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP school violence acts. Additionally, the department of justice issues the rule to ban bump stocks as the president requested to ban devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns. STOP school violence act bill proposed by Utah Republican senator Orrin Hatch. The act offers money to states to help detect and report people who may show signs of hurting others and direct money to train teachers, law enforcement and students how to deal with those situations.

Recently, the former Supreme Court Justice, Stevens wrote an article published in the New York Times where he states that in his opinion, the Second Amendment should be repealed. In the article he wrote that it is rare we see school children engage in something so political, and for that they demand our respect and attention. He addressed that although their ideas for gun control were solid, but he thinks they are not long lasting, which is where he then shows support for repealing the Second Amendment. Trump responded via Twitter to Stevens’ article (see image to the left).