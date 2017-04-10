By Steve Zhu

In a section of Writing 106 this Spring semester, a group of Bryant students were given an assignment that required them to take on the role of a reporter: to research a local Rhode Island non-profit of their choice, interview an employee or representative, and write an informative article based on their findings. The writers, all multilingual international students, learned about the heart of local community resources, like Farm Fresh and Community Music Works, two non-profits distributing whole and soul food among the more marginalized members of society. Students learned the nuances of writing in the ‘informative’ style, conducting interviews, and incorporating their research. They also recognized the connection these skills have in relation to the Gateway Goals: in the practice of Effective Written and Oral Communication and Information Literacy. The assignment, created by Professor Janice Dexter-Ganek, and conducted in partnership with the class instructor, Charlene Phillips, was designed to foster a greater connection between the Bryant student body and the incredible work being done on a regular basis in our own backyard, by local non-profits. Of the nine student essays, all of which are available on The Archway’s website at, one was chosen as the result of a class contest to be published here.

In this world, there are many kind people who create non-profit organizations. First of all, a nonprofit organization is an organization that’s purpose is to help others rather than to make profits. These organizations focus more on helping and bringing benefits to society. There are a few well-known non-profit organizations that people around the world are familiar with including American Red Cross and United Way. However, non-profit organizations with different intentions exist in every place. For instance, in Rhode Island, there are a lot of non-profit organizations, such as Urban Debate League, Farm Fresh, Home and Hospice Care of RI, Community Music Works, and Adoption RI. Therefore, we can see that non-profit organizations are spread throughout America, even in this small state. Adoption RI is an agency that has a major impact on connecting displaced children with caring adults.

Agency Adoption RI’s mission is to facilitate, promote, and support the permanent placement of children who are waiting for adoption and to improve the well-being of foster and adopted children and their families (Adoption RI). In addition, they provide pre and post adoption services to children and families, educate and advocate for a child’s right to a safe environment, and increase public awareness of the unmet needs of children and families impacted by foster care and adoption (Mission & Values, Adoption RI) (According to Miss Katheryn).

Adoption RI is an organization which believes that every child deserves a permanent home, having equal privilege. “We are proactive, flexible and responsive; collaborating with other private and public agencies to deliver quality services while avoiding duplication (Mission & Values, Adoption RI).” According to this, we can see how adoption RI works with other agencies. Their perspective is particular, “To deliver quality services while avoiding duplication,” showing that Adoption RI wants to be unique. They are also committed to the highest ethical standards in practice and approach to their work. In addition, they are committed to respecting diversity (Mission & Value, Adoption RI). They respect society in many ways. Furthermore, according to Miss Katheryn who works as manager of Adoption RI, Adoption Rhode Island works only with children who are in state foster care in need of an adoptive family.

Adoption RI believes there are four key processes to support adoption for a long term. The first is that this agency helps those families to adopt children in a positive way because Adoption RI hopes that those parents who want to adopt choose can be good enough to those children and make sure those parents can truly bring love to those kids. Second, caseworkers can always recognize needs for adoption support services by their clients because they will have an efficient conversation. Third, caseworkers create a rewarding experience for children and their new family. The last part is to make sure their process is forever that after they help children find lovely families, these children will not come back again. This means that the progress that adoption RI does is permanent. (Adoption RI)

By interviewing Miss Katheryn, when children are removed from their home by the Department of Children Youth and Families and they are not able to be reunified with their parents, the Family Court will begin the process of terminating the parent’s’ rights and children will be referred to Adoption Rhode Island. Adoption RI uses many tools to find those children a family by searching in children’s own network and they also use various media strategies like Tuesday’s Child, the Heart Gallery portrait exhibit, photo listings on the official website and national adoption websites. In Adoption RI, adopting a child needs to take several steps in order to make a suitable match for a family and a child. Step one is that the parents need to attend a meeting held by Adoption RI to get children’s information so that Adoption RI can make sure that parents can get enough information to learn about a child. For example, during the meeting, Adoption RI stuffs will provide basic information of a kid to the parents, and they will also answer all questions raised by the parents during the meeting. Second step is that Adoption RI requires parents to enroll in an adoption preparation class in order to help them to decide what kind of child (about a child’s characteristic, age etc.) will best fit into their families, and help those home finders get to know those parents better so finders can make a good match between parents and children. The third step is to meet with an adoption home finder who is a social worker that will check the home. A home study written by a licensed (authorized) social worker is a prerequisite for any adoption and he or she can get to know parents better, answer their questions, and begin to discuss the type of children those parents believe will be the best fit for their families. Therefore, home finders will give their best suggestions to parents to help them make decisions. After step four, parents finishing their home studies will reach step five- waiting for the match. During the waiting, they will learn more about children they are considering. Then parents will meet children they match with, and finalize their adoptions. (In State Process, Adoption RI)

Adoption RI is a non-profit organization, so how do they get enough money in order to run this wonderful agency? According to Miss Katheryn, a little over half of Adoption RI annual budget comes from government contracts, including the Justice Commission through a VOCA grant (Victims of Crime Act). They also raise funds through private and corporate foundations, special events, and individual donors.

For agencies like Adoption RI, they always need to use social network to promote themselves and spread information to people. According Miss Katheryn, Adoption RI has a very active and informative Facebook presence, with more than 5,000 followers. In addition, they have a Twitter but only with 242 followers. They also use LinkedIn account, with 483 followers, and send out information regularly through email using Constant Contact.

Adoption RI is a non-profit organization, so their main intention is to bring benefits to society instead of earning money. In addition, their work is really meaningful, and shows love to this society because they help those children who desire to be a part of a lovely family and receive warm love from parents. On the other hand, they also help those parents who wish to give their love to the child they want. Adoption RI connects people.