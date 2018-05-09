It would be difficult not to have followed the burnt rumble mess that’s been conflagrating on Twitter this past week, but if you haven’t, allow me to summarize. Last Wednesday, April 25th, a wildly unprompted Kanye West took to Twitter and stirred up some unintelligible political drama.

In his less than subtle series of tweets, Kanye – a musical artist and newly minted clothing designer with no political experience or noticeable comprehension of the world around him – stated that “… the mob can’t make me not love [Trump]. We are both dragon energy. We are brothers.” He proceeded to tweet a picture of an inexplicably acquired and signed MAGA hat that he then adorned in a subsequently tweeted selfie.

All of that is relatively benign and expected, endearing even. This notably hotheaded, not particularly suave guy is a fan of The Donald. Everyone shrug and go about your business. But unfortunately, yet unsurprisingly, Kanye finished off his multi-tweet series on quasi-politics with what may be the most completely arbitrary, nonfactorial conservative talking point in America today. Kanye West – The Kanye West – tweeted “Obama was in office eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

This point being made, while seemingly something that may only be birthed from one of Tomi Lahren’s copious video harangues, bears an interesting context in regards to Kanye West, who grew up, and for a brief moment attended college, in Chicago. The Chicago tweet is the crux of his knowledge regarding America’s over-boiling and ever-complex political landscape. Kanye is no political mastermind; even classifying him as neophytic may be an overestimation of his intellectual capacity. But to an even greater and more visible extent, it highlights the “dragon energy” that he and The Donald both share.

“Dragon energy” in no way, shape, or form resembles a robust physical vitality, especially considering that The Donald is a very conspicuously overweight 71-year-old man whose regular diet, as multiple White House sources have reported, consists almost exclusively of burgers and mountains of fast food fries. Instead, “dragon energy” can be better understood as a mental ferocity, and I am more than happy to agree with that.

Most of the words produced by The Donald through both tweet barrages and public speaking rants are nonsensical at best and horrifically insulting at worst, so it’s no surprise that there’s a thick layer of blatant barbarity and unnecessary coarseness that is unable to be scraped away. The Donald is rude, grievously lacking in self-awareness, and so violently uninformed about everything that it’s almost macabrely comical that he’s been in charge of anything during his lifetime.

Kanye West mirrors this type of unbearableness himself. While somehow more distinguished in his own right as an artist and businessman, he shares The Donald’s propensity for shameless and largely undeserved ego-stroking braggadocio, lackadaisical amounts of effort put into self-censoring, and an inability to orally formulate a comprehensible sentence (not to mention a tendency to be bankrupt at any given point during his life from poor business decisions).

We hasten to remember Kanye rushing the stage at the 2009 Video Music Awards to insult Taylor Swift while she was receiving an award, in front of thousands of his musical colleagues and millions of television viewers. Or his 2013 radio interview as a guest on the nationally syndicated radio program Sway in the Morning, during which Kanye seemed to go completely off the rails in a matter of seconds.

When asked a question by the show’s host, Sway Calloway, about his then-developing clothing line, Kanye responded, “I’m telling you, I am [Andy] Warhol. I. Am. The number one most impactful artist of our generation! I am Shakespeare, in the flesh.”

When pushed further about his attempted collaborations with other brands to create his clothing line, Kanye seemed to explode into a fiery burst of unmitigated anger and arrogance, screaming “You ain’t got the answers, man! You ain’t got the answers!” He repeated this sentiment several more times, as if the diamond-encrusted record player in his brain had skipped.

Tweak the dialect of Kanye’s radio meltdown ever so slightly, and you have yourself a textbook Trump tirade of epic proportions. We’ve laid witness to The Donald go off on a tangent like that almost every day of the last three years. Just look at his interview on Fox & Friends on April 26th.

For thirty minutes – what I can only conclude is a record amount of time any world leader has rambled about nonsense to a trio of chipper television hosts helpless to do anything but stare confusedly into camera and flash an occasional “dear God, someone help me escape from this waking nightmare of a news segment” smile – The Donald stammered on about anything from his increasingly muddied relationship with lawyer Michael Cohen, as it pertained to his ever-diminishing legal defense in scandal after lurid scandal, to self-concocted conspiracy theories meant to shift the blame for the Russia investigation and his less than stellar presidential tenure and onto “the Democrats.”

Yes, I think it’s safe to say that The Donald and Kanye West do share a sort of “dragon energy.” However, it’s not, by any stretch of the imagination, a good thing. Being an arrogant, unapologetic, insincere, chauvinistic dunce is not charming. It’s not attractive or du jour to act like the world was created so that you may trounce all over it and expect no consequence for your disreputable words and actions. The Donald and Kanye are two peas in a pod, but unfortunately that pod has burst and its contents have run amuck.