With just a little under a month to go before the year’s potentially biggest blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, hits theaters, you might want to go back and look at the other 18 films that lead up to it. Starting with Jon Favreau’s smash hit of Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has drawn a huge following with their films, even those that seem a little less than great. So I’ll be giving you guys a quick overview, and you can decide for yourselves if it’s worth it to watch all 18 movies before the biggest one on April 27th!

The movies’ connected universe through Phase One of the MCU goes in the following order: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Avengers to round it all out. Afterwards, Phase Two kicks into gear with Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Ant-Man. Now we’re in Phase Three, which goes on like this for the moment: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. After Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the 20th MCU movie to hit the screen, followed by Captain Marvel and then the fourth Avengers film to finish up Phase Three.

If I had to pick my favorites, I would choose Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther as my top three. Of course, that will probably change once Infinity War hits theaters. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have proven their merit with the Captain America sequels, so I can trust that they’ll handle a huge ensemble of characters all together in the movie event of the spring. For those of you that are excited to see that film, I encourage you to watch the others leading up to it. There are several little things that come out of each one that lead this grand event. And I know there have been memes surfacing time and time again, but you have to admit, this is a grand undertaking with several actors portraying several characters packed into one feature length film. So are you ready for it?