I like fun, you like fun, come have fun at the Pets in Need Color Run!

This Sunday, April 23rd, “The Huskies” management team is hosting a color run for Pets in Need Veterinary Clinic. This is a non-profit clinic that provides services to pets whose owners are disabled, extremely elderly, or are simply unable to afford care for their pets. These pets are often in need of surgeries and medicine in order to stay alive and healthy. Pets in Need is a non-profit organization that gets funding solely from donations. All of the proceeds from this color run event will go directly to this organization. Your participation in this color run will pave the way to saving the lives of pets who desperately need medical attention. If you have a pet of your own, feel free to bring he or she to the event, as the event is pet-friendly. There will be water and light snacks provided. Below is a QR code that can connect you to directly to registration, which is only $10. Not only are you helping out pets in need, but you are also going to be having an awesome time with friends, animals, and colors. Please come out and show your support for Pets in Need Veterinary Clinic!