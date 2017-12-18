To some, January 26th-28th is just the first weekend back from winter vacation, but to the girls of the Panhellenic community, it is one of the most exciting weekends of the year: sorority recruitment. At Bryant, we have four sororities on campus, Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Zeta, Sigma Sigma Sigma, and Alpha Sigma Alpha. Each chapter is unique, but all strive to welcome new members with open arms into our sisterhoods. Over the course of this semester, each sorority, and Panhel, have held information sessions to invite others to learn about our sisterhoods. We spend the whole year preparing for this one weekend and working hard to ensure that girls who go through recruitment find their place. That they find a sisterhood with shared values and ideals; a sisterhood where you feel comfortable and excited for the years to come; a sisterhood where you feel at home. Over the course of the weekend, all girls going through recruitment will get the chance to meet with each sorority, and its members, to learn about their philanthropies, their values, and why you should ultimately go Greek.

Joining Greek life means joining a community of people who will support you no matter what. It is finding a group of girls who will love you for who you are, want to get to know you, and always be willing to hang out. It means being philanthropic, and working to add goodness to the world and help those in need. It means finding who you are as a leader, and opening your eyes to opportunities that were once unimaginable. It means meeting women who will push you every day to become a better version of yourself. Joining Greek life means finding the girls who will stand by you when you graduate and when you hit your life milestones. Greek life introduces you to women that you may never have crossed paths with before, and these women become some of the most influential people in your life. These women will always be there to congratulate you on your highs, and lift you up during your lows. This is not just any other organization, it’s a community, and a family. The bonds that are created between sisters is not one that just scratches the surface, but it goes much deeper, and you connect on so many different levels.

It is easy to believe the stereotype you see in movies and the news, but that is not a representation of what Greek life at Bryant is. Greek women, and men, are leaders on this campus. They are ambassadors, orientation leaders, Presidents of clubs and orgs, captain of their sports team, tutors, RA’s, etc. Many of these women will say that their Greek sisters helped push them to reach for these leadership positions and, ultimately, earn them. Sorority women have a higher average GPA on this campus than all Bryant women, and we strive to always push ourselves academically. Each sorority spends the year organizing philanthropy events and volunteer work, donate thousands of dollars and hours of time each year to charity and worthy causes. No matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, it is never too late to take the first step and sign up for sorority recruitment. Come and learn about each of these sisters. Find a philanthropy that you are passionate about, meet someone who will become your best friend, join with people who share your values, and find your home away from home.

If Greek life sounds like something you can see yourself a part of, sign up today through this link: enroll.icsrecruiter.com/pan/BRYTUN