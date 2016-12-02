Giving for Good Marketplace

by Briana LaGuardia

Join us on Monday, December 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rotunda for our second annual Giving for Good holiday pop-up marketplace event. Rhode Island has an unusually vital and robust social enterprise community, featuring organizations that provide services, from catering and gardening to support employment, as well as organizations that offer high quality items, where the profit goes back to address needs like hunger, poverty, refugee resettlement, and many others. Some of the social enterprises that will be represented this year are Conscious Step, started by a graduate from Bryant, Providence Granola and 31 Bits. This approach is part of a larger social movement that aims to enhance social impact.

Each product purchased has some sort of social mission. So, if you purchase gifts from any of the vendors at the market you will in some way be giving back to society. What’s better than purchasing a product that not only fulfills your desire but also helps someone across the globe? We invite you to join us this December 5th to support these businesses and have some fun while holiday shopping!

For more information visit: http://givingforgood.strikingly.com/ or contact Brianna LaGuardia or Professor Enos.