Zexuan Yang

According to recent news, China’s haze has spread to the South Part of China, including Guangzhou and some cities in Guangdong Province, the most developed region in China. Hong Kong was afraid of being disturbed by the enormous disaster, which strongly affected most of China’s urban areas. When I was in Hong Kong several days ago, with the most serious threat in Southern China as well, it was undeniable that people there were also unsatisfied with the Chinese government’s policy towards handling these problems. People could not stop the wind from blowing the fog to the city or to narrow the acceleration of enlargement of scale by artificial solutions. Thus, compared to Beijing and some cities surroundings, Southern China is now becoming the next victim.

Smog, a type of air pollutant, consists of nitrogen oxides, smoke, ozone and some other tiny elements. Haze includes smaller particles of dust. In recent years, PM 2.5 was a focus in many Chinese newspapers, which was first found in the U.S in 1997. In 2010, a Chinese newspaper denied the data that was collected by the American embassy in Beijing and described it as a ridiculous observation. Since then, the public has began concentrating more on the PM 2.5, the very tiny element existing in the air pollution even more invisible than the hair. WHO (World Health Organization)’s index of standard on the PM 2.5 is less than 10, which is considered safe, but in the Northern part and the Northeastern part of China, some regions could be over 80 and most of them could be more than 50. As the home of many polluted factories, Northeastern China has not paved the way to transform its production to clean energy, and thus the economic development has not recovered to growth again. This is the reason that China could not keep up with the high speeds of economic growth.

In China today, the voice in the public should be heard by the central government. However, based on a Hong Kong newspaper report, in Xi an, people could cook dishes via haze. In addition, in some places, people who wanted to take photos were not permitted. In Hebei Province, one of the most frustrated areas in improving the air quality, the schools also banned the students from using respirators and air cleaning machines. Chai Jing, a famous Chinese journalist, spent millions on taking a video called Under the Dome, which was also banned by government from its public influence. The government employed a lot of people which left a large number of favorable words on the internet, in order to attract people who don’t care about these incidents that are happening.

As a matter of fact, the government could not avoid the fact that production’s enhancement is unparalleled in Chinese history. China is still a developing country, and it will be faced with the same issues sacrificing people’s health and the loss of economic development as did countries like the U.S and Great Britain. In short, if the government could solve the issues successfully, for instance, close the highly polluted factories and replace them with high tech industries, China will have a new era in the future. However, more skeptical experts estimate that it will take more than 30 years for China to make the sky blue again. Haze is now the most talked about issue and people’s anger is stimulating because of the insufficient response from the government.