After getting the chance to see Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel last week, I have to say that I’m glad I went. To me, it was an enjoyable superhero film. But that’s just it. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone who’s not a fan of Marvel or superheroes. In fact, I’d be reluctant to recommend those fans see the film because of how it’s done. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good. But when comparing it to everything Marvel’s done before, it’s the same kind of story we’ve seen.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, making the story take place only after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. The film stars Brie Larson alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, and many more. The acting is solid for the most part. Larson actually provides some genuine emotion despite what critics saw as wooden acting from the trailers. Both Jackson and Lynch provide enjoyable performances, and Mendelsohn and Law display great characterization and charisma in their respective roles.

Now onto the reasons why I’d be reluctant to recommend the film. For one, it feels like most of the time the film is trying to make a political statement rather than tell a story. There are plenty of lines in this film that feel like they weren’t meant to be there. That’s the thing about this film that stirred up such a controversy: the politics. Brie Larson is an activist and wanted the film to be inspiring to women. And that’s fine. The only problem is that the film should be about a superhero that happens to be a woman, not a woman who happens to be a superhero. I think the reason why most audiences are showing enough disappointment is because of the politics being injected into a film where it doesn’t need it.

Despite the issues it does have, Captain Marvel still is a good film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not the best of the series and probably the weakest of the current string of films from Captain America: Civil War to now. And while it’s true that politics and such are apparent in some Marvel films, keep in mind that those were not the themes of those films up to now. Politics should not dictate how films should be made and films should not use politics as a tool to market themselves. So until we see what comes next in Avengers: Endgame this April, Captain Marvel gets an 81% rating from me.