Bryant chapter of CEO named one of nation’s top three

By University Writer

The Bryant Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization has been named one of the nation’s top three collegiate chapters. The honor was announced at CEO’s national conference held recently in Tampa, FL.



“Bryant CEO, which has won the title of National Best Chapter six times in the last 10 years, qualified for the final round in October after submitting this video featuring its greatest accomplishments over the past year. More than 250 chapters were competing for top honors. In the final round, members from each of the three finalist chapters, including Bryant, had five to eight minutes to present information about why their organization deserved the award.



“CEO has had a profound impact on both myself and this campus,” says Bryant CEO President Joshua Velez ’17. “Receiving the distinction of being one the best CEO chapters in the country is truly humbling, and only encourages our executive board team to raise the bar even higher. I’m pleased to see the CEO national leadership team sees the value that we bring to the University.”



With more than 150 members, Bryant CEO sponsors several events every year, including: two elevator pitch competitions, a regional entrepreneurship conference that draws approximately 200 college and university students, an “app-a-thon” in which students present detailed campus-centric concepts and designs for smart phone apps, and community service projects.

“Bryant CEO has defined my career path and opened doors that I never knew possible,” says Velez. “Entrepreneurs have a knack for defying expectations, and making real change and real progress. That is what our chapter is all about.”

