Since the Brexit vote, many have pondered the question of what departure will look like in March of 2019? The types of departure circulating are either Hard, Soft, or Delayed Brexit? According to NPR, recently “Britain has asked for an extension of sorts, a ‘transition period’ to ease out of the EU without an abrupt impact on businesses.” The European Union has approved of this motion and in addition, the EU has accepted a provisional agreement, which can be summed up as incognito Brexit. Under the operation of the incognito plan, which was approved by the EU negotiator, the United Kingdom would take the time from March 2019 through December 2020 to still operate within the EU minus the power to vote on any EU policies. Existing EU laws and policies would continue while any newfangled policies would also be active. This provision, however, is getting a lot of backfire from the UK. Furthermore, the UK would continue to answer to a few European courts.

Therefore, in summary, this new path would simply mean that the status quo continues to be enforced, but that the UK would cease to have any input in the decisions of the EU. The EU negotiator Michel Barnier stated the following to NPR, “The U.K. must know these rules of the game and accept them in the first place”. These instructions were voted upon and approved within two minutes by the remaining members of the EU.

British officials have for the most part welcomed the proposed plan and Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman commented on the situation stating that the proposal was in many ways aligned with the path that the British had in mind when they asked for a transition period. Yet, pro-Brexit are not at all pleased with this new path due to the basic understanding that the UK will continue to be a member of the EU to an extent but won’t have any voice within the institution while continuing to operate within. Brexit Secretary David Davis gave a calm response to a British parliamentary committee “The existing regulatory structure will exist; the existing court structure will exist”, NPR reported. The reasoning for the calm response of the new proposed path for the official Brexit from the EU is that the period (21 months) will allow for the UK to discuss and ultimately agree to much-needed trade deals with the other European Union membership.

Yet, it is been reported that Britain is exasperated to begin discussions on future economic bonds with the remaining EU affiliates. Though, these future discussions will have to be stalled until more guiding principles are adopted at a summit of European Leaders, which is planned to commence in the month of March.