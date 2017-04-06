By Erin Benoit, Amanda Ouellette & Sarah Hancock

There are 7,000 rare diseases in the world, affecting 30 million Americans, the majority of them being children.

Bryant University alum Patricia Weltin, founder and CEO of the Rare Disease United Foundation (RDUF), manages the Beyond the Diagnosis Art Exhibits that are held around the country to help raise awareness for these children.

According to the Rare Disease United Foundation’s website, the Beyond the Diagnosis Art Exhibit program promotes reduced diagnosis time and improves the care of rare disease patients through art. Artists donate their talent and time to paint portraits of rare disease patients that are displayed in exhibits at medical schools, research institutions, and hospitals around the globe. The goal of the Beyond the Diagnosis Art Exhibit program is to put a face to the 7,000 known rare diseases.

Management 200 students Erin Benoit, Michael Criscuolo, Sarah Hancock, Kenneth Jin, James Julio, and Amanda Ouellette have decided to partner with the RDUF for their service learning project. They will bring the Beyond the Diagnosis Art Exhibit to Bryant University on April 17th, 2017 in Bello Grand Hall from 6:00-8:00pm.

Come join Bryant University students and the Rhode Island community in support of patients with rare diseases.

For more information, please feel free to contact Erin Benoit at ebenoit2@bryant.edu.