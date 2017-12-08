“Avengers: Infinity War”-Long Awaited

On Wednesday, November 29, the first trailer for the upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War” was released to the public. Since then, it’s been a trending topic because of the large scale of its world building being culminated into one film that will be sure to excite audiences. I myself am especially excited with all of the characters to be present and the action that will take place.

With this film being the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios, “Infinity War” brings together the original team of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk once more, along with a few new faces like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. With an insane of amount of characters added to mix of ones we already have, you would think this could end up being a disaster of a film, right?

Directing this film are the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, famous for their work on “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War”. The latter of the two films had a big batch of characters to jumble as well, but the Russo brothers made it work in what was considered to be a great clash of heroes. Doing that proves their capable of tackling the third Avengers movie and its sequel scheduled to release in 2019.

As for this film’s main antagonist, it’s not some artificially intelligent android or a Norse god of legend who was smashed like a ragdoll by the Hulk. It is Thanos, one of Marvel’s most famous villains and is most anticipated since the end credits of the first Avengers film. He is being played by Josh Brolin, which is somewhat ironic since he is also playing a hero, known as Cable, in the upcoming Deadpool sequel. After making brief appearances in the first two films, he has arrived to Earth in search of the Infinity Stones to bring about the full power of his Infinity Gauntlet. While you may have seen him throw down Spidey and clobber Iron Man, that’s only the beginning of how scary this guy can really be. Whether you’re excited or not for this upcoming film, on May 4, 2018, as Thanos would say, “destiny still arrives.”