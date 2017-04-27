Name: Joey DiModica

Year: Class of 2019

Position: Executive Vice President

Goals for Semester regarding senate or your position?

To make Bryant University a better place to live and learn than it already is through any means necessary.

What are you most excited about being the Executive Vice President?

There is a whole lot that I am and have been excited for since becoming the new Executive Vice President of the Student Government. But if I was to truly pin my most thought after ambition as EVP, it would have to be the simple fact that I am granted the privilege to work alongside not only this talented and experienced Executive Board but also the new and returning senators of the Student Government. As serving as the Student Service Committee Chair last year, I was able to observe and participate upon the power and influence the Student Government has on this campus on a first hand basis. I look at the success of last year not only as a stepping stone for this year, but a measly dent in what can and will be accomplished this year. As Executive Vice President, I am eager to tackle every project with a hands on and transparent approach. This upcoming year will not only be a year of change and unlimited success, but also a year of unity and bridging the student’s needs, wants, and concerns with administration.

What is one new idea you want to implement within Senate that will benefit you guys and the students?

The student body’s interest is our priority as a Student Government, meaning the needs, wants, and concerns of the student’s here on campus is our agenda. I like to think of the Student Government not only as an outlet for students but also a bridge, a bridge to connect the students and administration. All initiatives and projects that will benefit the students of Bryant University is a priority to us, but this all begins with the students talking and letting us know what they need. So, regardless of the several ideas I would love to implement within the Student Government, the one item on my personal agenda would be to reach out to the student body and retain feedback. That being said, we meet every Wednesday at 4:00pm in the Fisher Student Center in Pappitto. I am well aware that Bryant students have a jam packed schedules and such so going to an actual meeting is tough, but I consider any senator, Executive Board member, and myself as an outlet for students. We cannot improve as an organizations, university, and community if the incumbents of such do not address the true issues, wants, and concerns. This is the first step in making Bryant University greater than it already is, and this is the idea that I will be implementing this year that will benefit the Student Government, the clubs and organization’s around campus, and most importantly; yourself.