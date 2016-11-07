4th annual Survival of the Fittest

Saturday, October 29th, Alpha Omicron Pi celebrated their fourth annual Survival of the Fittest, raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project serves veterans and active members in the military who have incurred injuries or illnesses during their service. The project has aided more than 20,000 families since 2001 and over 92,000 warriors.

Alpha Omicron Pi held a two hour event, including a variety of fun, physical and mental activities that teams competed in. Events ranged from musical chairs to a mummy toilet paper costume, to face painting a sister of Alpha Omicron Pi. The participating teams included Delta Zeta, Sigma Chi, Delta Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon. Sigma Chi’s team won first place, Tau Kappa Epsilon won second place, and Delta Zeta took third place.

In addition to the physical and mental tests, guests and team members could climb a rock wall, donated by Alpha Omicron Pi’s alumni Amanda Beck. The wall stood almost 50 ft. in the air and towered in the parking lot. Harnesses and expert climbers were there to help any participants succeed and reach their way to the top!

In addition to hosting our annual fall event, Survival of the Fittest, Alpha Omicron Pi hosts a variety of philanthropic events throughout the year. Their national philanthropy, the Arthritis Foundation, is supported by all sisters across the world. In addition, the Beta Upsilon chapter here at Bryant has taken on two local philanthropies supporting our sisters who have been personally affected. One is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, raising awareness for those battling blood cancer. One of our sisters was diagnosed last year, and was able to participate this year as a survivor. Additionally, Alpha Omicron Pi holds an annual dinner event, called Spaghetti for Scleroderma, raising awareness for the Scleroderma Foundation for our alumnae sister. After her mom battled with this disease, we hold this event in her memory and in hopes of finding a cure someday. Alpha Omicron Pi strives to help our sisters, undergraduate or alumnae, and support their families through any difficulties.

The Beta Upsilon chapter will be holding their fall Strike Out Arthritis event on December 8th at CW Lanes for a night of bowling and fun! The cost is $10 for students and children and $15 for adults. All proceeds will benefit the Arthritis Foundation and raise awareness for this disease. All are welcome to join for food, bowling, and a great time with friends and family! If you want to know more about this event, or more about Alpha Omicron Pi, please contact arodier@bryant.edu.